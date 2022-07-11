Wilton Real Estate Report (July 1-7, 2022): Brisk Pace of Home Sales Continues

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 1-7, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 10 residential properties changing hands.

Two homes sold well above the $2 million mark, with the highest-selling home reaching $2.3 million.

While two homes sold between $1,385,000 and $1,475,000, the properties reflected a wide range of price points, including three single-family homes and two condominiums that sold between $520,000 and $875,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

20 Fawn Ridge Lane: Mohan Sherla and Sowmya Sirigari to William and Natasha Sparkle, for $602,500

105 Drum Hill Road: Luis F. and Stephanie Fernandes to Martin and Jennifer Fiore, for $2,275,000

3 Huckleberry Hill Road: Marcia Lois Gethin-Jones to Charles and Jennifer Lawson, for $1,385,000

109 Fawn Ridge Lane: Daniel and Daniella Camporeale to Eesha and Edwin Malick, for $527,609

PAR 1A MAP 6008: Kenneth L. and Sharon Rebecca Sobel to Richard M. and Kimberely M. Santosky, for $100,000 (photo not available)

25 Sturges Ridge Road: Kristen S. Leddy to Maxime A. Buchi and Hope Plescia-Buchi, for $1,475,000

40 Black Alder Lane: John R. Lynch to Luz K. Sanchez and Hector L. Rivera, for $520,000

78 Old Kings Highway: Lajos M. Csery and Elizabeth S. Wamperich to Alastair and Laleinia McKee, for $710,000

16 Azalea Lane: Loren and David Teolis to Kinetic Investments, LLC, for $2,300,000

3 Thistle Lane: Cyril and Ashley Joseph to Virendra Kumar Khandelwal, for $875,000