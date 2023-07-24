Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 14-20, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported four residential properties changed hands.

The properties include one historic home at 973 Danbury Rd. in North Wilton. According to documents from the State of Connecticut Historic Resources Inventory posted on the Wilton Historical Society website, the Batterson-Kirla house was built in approximately 1820. The property was sold by the estate of Brenda Kirla to William J. and Ryan Harding for $257,000.

While used as a residence, the property is also zoned for commercial use.

3 Wilton Crest: Bin Li and Yang Gao to Mohammadreza Ghasemkhani, for $535,000

26 Hickory Hill Road: Victoria W. Santosto Raghav and Shilpi Jain Aggarwal, for $1,225,000

973 Danbury Road: Brenda Kirla (EST) to William J. and Ryan Harding, for $257,000

12 Wilton Hills: Jack M. Boyles to Lushe Gjuraj, for $1,200,000