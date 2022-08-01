Wilton Real Estate Report (July 22-29, 2022): 2 Commercial and 14 Residential Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 22-28, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported a stunning 16 property transfers.

Two of those properties were commercial properties, including 12 Godfrey Place in Wilton Center and 213 Danbury Rd.

12 Godfrey Place

The property was sold by 12 Godfrey Place Association, Inc., to Wilton Center Lofts, LLC, for $2.5 million.

In April, the Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a pre-application review of a developer’s preliminary plans to re-develop the property into a 30-unit apartment complex.

213 Danbury Rd.

Construction at 213 Danbury Rd. — located just north of the Sunrise of Wilton assisted living facility — began in 2020. The new building will house The Learning Experience, a daycare and early childhood education center.

According to the Town Clerk’s report, the property was sold by Wilton Partners, LLC, to Anthony and Family Realty, LLC, for $6.6 million. (GOOD Morning Wilton has requested confirmation of that selling price.)

Residential Property Transfers

While the pace of Wilton property transfers has been very brisk the last several weeks — averaging about 10 property transfers per week — the pace notched up even higher during the latest one-week period, with 14 transfers recorded.

Half of the homes sold at or above the $1.15 million mark, with two homes exceeding $2.2 million. The highest-selling home was $2.4 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

119 Deforest Road: Syed H. Reza (TR) to Caitlin and Daniel Bristow, for $935,000

34 Partrick Lane: Judith B. Zucker (TR) to Alisha Lager, for $590,000

23 Own Home Avenue: Robert and Catherine Satterwhite to Alexander B. Slater and Susan L. Thompson, for $625,000

273 Ridgefield Road: Robert J. and Sookwang Dillon to Pankaj and Marianne Uppal, for $2,225,000

86 Ryders Lane: Christian T. and Elisabeth Skillin to Ann T. Dachs (TR), for $2,400,000

163 Spoonwood Road: Kimberly Kurtzman to Ashley and Blair Somerville, for $829,900

215 Thayer Pond Road: Regina Petrikas (TR) and Loretta Kurkowski to Amelia and Paul A. Petrikas, for $955,450

8 Crowne Pond Lane: Ricardo Alejandro Stambuk Arcaya and Regina Helena Moraes Martinez to Aditya K. Kaushik and Kritika Chawla, for $870,000

84 Keelers Ridge Road: ZF SPV, LLC, to Lauren Nancy and Robert Brewster Hamill, Jr., for $1,200,000

2 Silvermine Woods: Susan A. and Charles R. Bruschi to John M. and Marion S. Kirkman, for $1,252,500

190 Sturges Ridge Road: Joseph F. and Barbara Apuzzo to Sarah and Kevin Bernhard, for $1,150,000

27 Irmgard Lane: Lilian Galaviz to Nadiia and Myron Kilchytska, for $649,000

6 Cardinal Lane: Lisa Lorber Jones to Hernan Arizu and Ines Maria Escudero, for $1,330,000

312 Nod Hill Road: Thomas and Kathleen Brietic to John B. and Christina Little, for $1,340,000