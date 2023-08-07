Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 28-August 3, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 10 properties changed hands.

A four-acre parcel near Honey Hill Rd. was sold by Fratelli Zeta, LLC, to the Aspetuck Land Trust for $120,600. The Trust already owns an adjacent 15.5-acre lot and other significant properties nearby on both sides of the Wilton-Weston border.

The purchase is part of the Trust’s broader plan “to help preserve… one of the last significant forest block expanses in Fairfield County,” according to documents received by the Town of Wilton during the Trust’s efforts to pursue grant funding for a 10-acre purchase in 2021. Credit: Town of Wilton (notations in red added by GMW)

Eight single-family homes and one condominium were also transferred to new owners. No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

213 Mountain Road: Kamil Lipski and Paulina Lipska to David James and Ana Singh, for $925,000

14 Bossey Lane: Andrew Chulick (EST) to Tadeusz Rezmer and Magdalena Joanna Grajkowska, for $680,000

119 Skunk Lane: David Alexander and Alison Mary Semple to Kelly and Andrew J. Fennell, for $1,820,000

32 Clover Drive Ext.: Stephen Bartek III (TR) to Edward and Jennifer Mailhot, for $715,000

10 Ryders Lane: Edward F. Raposa (EST) to Erica Ann and Matthew Thomas Nelligan, for $1,399,000

10 Glen Hill Lane: Christopher J. and Patricia L. Major to Bennett Nemser and Chloe Waldman, for $917,000

31 Hollow Tree Place: Megan A. Vaughn to Christopher J. and Patricia L. Major, for $1,515,000

463 Thayer Pond Road: Elm Ventures, LLC, to Samuel and Rachel Pizzo Shouvlin, for $500,000

3 Glen Ridge: Ashwini Tumunoori and Naveen Kumar Kondadi to Eric and Adeline White, for $530,000