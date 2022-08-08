Wilton Real Estate Report (July 29-August 4, 2022): No Break in High Pace of Property Transfers

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 29-August 4, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 10 residential properties transferred to new owners.

Wilton has been averaging about 10 transfers per week for the past several weeks.

Three of the 10 homes sold above the $1 million mark, with the highest-selling home reaching $1.475 million.

The latest transfers also include two condominiums, which sold for $225,000 and $530,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

72 Sugarloaf Drive: Philip D. Socci, Jr., and Griffin W. Parsons to </spanNicholas and Christine Gemelli, for $842,500

46 Pelham Lane: Neumann & Neumann, LLC, to Thomas William Rockwell, for $685,000

29 Erdmann Lane: Marie V. Renz Mazza to Thomas and Danielle Marra, for $1,068,000

31 Millstone Road: Paul and Stephanie Kobyra to Ryan Ohms Johann and Kristin Youngling, for $1,431,000

11 Fairfax Avenue: Ronald Sands (EST) to Thirty Edge Hill, LLC, for $375,000

1 Village Walk: Robert J. Volatile (EST) and Elizabeth Volatile to Kathleen Cole, in two transactions each for $112,500

34 Topfield Road: John J. Guth and Carolyn R. Field to Philip and Stephanie Cohen, for $1,475,000

72 Longmeadows Road: Andrew and Michelle Lafiosca to Hannah Rachel Shakartzi and Erol Eri Verter, for $847,000

3 Evergreen Avenue: Paula Pistello Jones to Peter Rumbough and Kate Thompson, for $890,000

73 Wilton Crest: Ralph and Rachelle Bernabei to Kathryn and Kevin Nugent, for $530,000