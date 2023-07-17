At just over $2.5 million, 187 Chestnut Hill Rd. was the highest-selling property of the week ending July 13, 2023.

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 7-13, 2023Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eight residential properties changed hands. 

Four of the homes sold for under $1 million, ranging from $640,000 to $980,000.

Higher on the price spectrum, three homes — including a River Ridge condominium — sold at price points from $1.15 million to $1.35 million. One home reached the $2.5 million mark.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

5 River Ridge Lane: Amy Schomer Herrin to Arthur J. Schmeiser, for $1,311,000

127 Drum Hill Road: Tamara P. Pia to Nicholas J. Wright and Danielle Stansky, for $1,350,000

1086 Ridgefield Road: Florence N. Johnson to Kristopher Soyland and Victoria Brewster, for $640,000

187 Hurlbutt Street: Linda Baumstein (TR) to John Richardson and Michele Rowley, for $1,150,000

85 Chestnut Hill Road: Kevin E. and Jeanine M. O’Brien to Gale Segarra Roberts and Ronald Gregory Roberts, for $2,525,000

179 Pipers Hill Road: Brian and Ellen Longenecker to Huanyu Wen and Fangling Wan, for $980,000

1 Wilton Acres: Walter A. and Kathleen B. Kruthaupt (EST) to John Austin Wymann and Patrizia Cavone, for $715,000

251 Katydid Lane: Lucy Marshall West to Michael D. and Karen E. Meshnick, for $831,000

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.