Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 7-13, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eight residential properties changed hands.

Four of the homes sold for under $1 million, ranging from $640,000 to $980,000.

Higher on the price spectrum, three homes — including a River Ridge condominium — sold at price points from $1.15 million to $1.35 million. One home reached the $2.5 million mark.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

5 River Ridge Lane: Amy Schomer Herrin to Arthur J. Schmeiser, for $1,311,000

127 Drum Hill Road: Tamara P. Pia to Nicholas J. Wright and Danielle Stansky, for $1,350,000

1086 Ridgefield Road: Florence N. Johnson to Kristopher Soyland and Victoria Brewster, for $640,000

187 Hurlbutt Street: Linda Baumstein (TR) to John Richardson and Michele Rowley, for $1,150,000

85 Chestnut Hill Road: Kevin E. and Jeanine M. O’Brien to Gale Segarra Roberts and Ronald Gregory Roberts, for $2,525,000

179 Pipers Hill Road: Brian and Ellen Longenecker to Huanyu Wen and Fangling Wan, for $980,000

1 Wilton Acres: Walter A. and Kathleen B. Kruthaupt (EST) to John Austin Wymann and Patrizia Cavone, for $715,000

251 Katydid Lane: Lucy Marshall West to Michael D. and Karen E. Meshnick, for $831,000