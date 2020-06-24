Wilton Real Estate Report (June 15-19, 2020): 9 Properties Change Hands, Led by $1,070,000 Sale

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between June 15-19, there were nine properties that changed hands, with the highest price tag at $1,070,000. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

165 Scarlet Oak Dr.: David R. and Gayle K. Stebbins to Sean P. Mitchell and Stefanie A. Generao, for $920,000.

42 Old Mill Rd.: Joe and Danna Renfroe to Scott W. Hubbell and Cynthia R. Groves, for $775,000.

495 Thayer Pond Rd.: Winifred S Chesley to Fredrik and Kimberly Tunvall, for $665,000.

25 Langner Ln: Christopher M. and Diana Isaacs to William and Elizabeth Twersky, for $647,500.

11 Glen Ridge Unit 11: Sheng-Huei Lu and Yung-Ching Tseng to Neelam Narula, for $393,000.

92 Ruscoe Rd.: John P. and Linda L. Prinner to Sean A and Jennifer Cannizzaro, for $1,070,000.

6 Ruscoe Rd.: Amit and Namita Vadehra to Alexander and Kathryn Shrek, for $897,000.