Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from June 16-22, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 11 residential properties changed hands — a relatively high number compared to most weeks this year.

Seven of the 11 homes sold above the $1 million mark, including two that sold for more than $2 million.

All but one of the properties were single-family homes. A Village Walk condominium sold for $380,000.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

274 Chestnut Hill Road: Kendal K. Gaillard and Andrew P. Gaillard (EST) to Jeffrey and Elizabeth G. Kahle, in two transactions for $1,075,000 each

45 Boulder Brook Road: Dharmesh B. and Priti D. Shah to Daniel M. and Adriana A. Yeager, for $725,000

17 Woodchuck Lane: Christopher and Andrea Blake to Amar and Kunju Patel, for $866,000

43 Linden Tree Road: Michael Richards and Alice Fitzsimons to Matthew J. and Julia A. Greenstein, for $1,595,000

27 Broad Axe Lane: Ecce Iei Mendoza II (TR) to Burton Jones and Susan Marie Hynes, for $675,000

288 Mountain Road: 288 Mountain Road, LLC, to Todd and Anne Graves, for $865,000

209 Nod Hill Road: Arthur J. Schmeiser, Jr., to Timothy M. and Margaret C. Joyce, for $2,200,000

174 Ridgefield Road: William A. and Eliot H. Patty to the Weidinger Family Trust No. II Share 2 for Jessica Cox, for $1,918,000

90 Signal Hill Road: Leonard B. Fox to Jeffrey Sonnabend and Karen Endy, for $1,125,000

309 Sturges Ridge Road: George D. and Jean M. Caffrey to Rolland and Shira Mandel, for $1,465,000

40 Village Walk: Oreste and Gail Zolluccio to William Edward Chiel, for $380,000