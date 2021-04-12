Wilton Real Estate Report (Mar. 26-Apr. 1, 2021): 8 Properties Change Hands, 2 over $1 Million

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from March 26-April 1, 2021, seven homes and one small parcel of land transferred to new owners. Two properties sold for over $1 million.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

104 Old Mill Road: Elizabeth A. Alicea to Jay and Dena Ritter, for $438,000

17 Woodway Lane (0.15-acre parcel on Westport border): Krishna R. and Divyesh Patel to Scott and Deborah Mogelof, for $5,000

17 Mayflower Drive: Fred J. and Diane M. Maudsley to Aneesha and Avinash C. Pandey, for $1,099,000

25 Dudley Road: James R. and Helen A. Kettle to Elizabeth and Joshua Yorke, for $925,000

59 Musket Ridge Road: James Fogarty to Prateek Jaiswal and Priyanka Joshi, for $780,000

5 Ledgewood Drive: Brenda Marchi to L. Braden Beeson and Vanessa Merenda, for $815,000

104 Spectacle Lane: Thomas J. and Mary Jo Cochran to Franklin Wesley Reynolds, for $1,254,400

88 Old Kings Highway: Glenn H. and Patricia A. Hoffman to Ronald T. and Judith V. Cummins, for $790,000