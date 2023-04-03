Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from March 24-30, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported four residential properties transferred to new owners.

Two single-family homes were sold, ranging in price from $789,000 to $850,000. Two condominiums also sold, for $500,000 and $512,000 respectively.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

6 Glen Hill Lane: Carolyn M. Butler to Andrew Bonomo and Katherine Goldstein, for $850,000

88 Glen Side: Maya Faye Ponzini to Suzanne Thompson, for $500,000

20 Newsome Lane: Suzanne M. and Christopher Thompson to Sheryll and Brian Ebbs, for $789,000

33 Glen Ridge: Thomas J. Kelly to Carol M. McMorris, for $512,000