Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Mar. 25-31, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported just three residential properties transferred to new owners.

Two of the three properties sold above the $1.2 million mark.

While the pace of last week’s transactions is low relative to most of 2021, it is similar to the pace seen thus far in 2022.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

240 Newtown Turnpike: Betsy E. Turner to Michael J. and Ashley G. Tufts Freimuth, for $1,510,000

24 Spectacle Lane: Jason M. and Kelly S. Trujillo to Suzanne Lenzer and Kenneth Rath, for $1,225,000

119 Washington Post Drive: Jeremy G. and Julie K. Price to Theodoro Oliva Neto and Suzana da Fonseca, for $910,000