Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 12-18, 2023Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five residential properties changed hands. 

Four of the five homes sold at prices of $1.1 million or higher. The highest-selling home fetched just under $3 million, according to the Town Clerk’s report.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

16 Overidge Lane: Griffith Conti and Mitchell Ryan Charles Kramb to Caitlin R. Cornell and Colin S. McKeon, for $1,490,000

341 Newtown Turnpike: Eric J. Feidner and Marcelle Soviero to Lisa Jane Trencher and Karen Jane Inghilterra, for $1,100,000

4 Holly Place: William E. and Catherine M. Darbanville to John P. Chiappetta and Meredith C. Laitner, for $1,250,000

193 Old Huckleberry Road: Alessandro and Laurie Pachetti to 193 Huckleberry Road, LLC, for $2,999,950

84 Raymond Lane: Nicholas J. and Eva M. Geier to Paul and Anna Zapotosky, for $900,000

