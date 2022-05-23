Wilton Real Estate Report (May 13-19, 2022): 5 Condos, 4 Single-Family Homes Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 13-19, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported nine residential properties transferred to new owners.

It was an unusually busy week for condominiums. Five of the nine properties that changed hands were condos, which fetched prices from $317,000 to $560,000.

Of the four single-family homes that sold, three were above the $1.4 million mark.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

32 Marvin Ridge Place: Brett K. and Claudia A. Coltman to Jeffrey and Ji Eun Gilligan, for $1,515,000

31 Riding Club Road (3.6-acre lot): Richard Kevin Matz and Kathleen Ford to Christopher and Karen Narwold, for $900,000

27 Fawn Ridge: Robert T. and Rebecca G. Grippando to Peter T. Cerow, for $512,000

54 Fawn Ridge: Jeffrey and Deborah Reinhardt to Yana Repina for $483,000

46 Village Walk: Frederic Paul Chovet and Cynthia Childers Chovet to Hsuain Hui Wang Smith, for $211,000

19 Village Walk: Tina and James Yao to Tatiana Voitkevich, for $317,000

40 Wilton Crest: Bhuvaneswari Muthiah and Thirumal K. Nagarathnam to Cynthia Lowrance Grano and Everett Alexander L. Grano, for $560,000

242 Cannon Road (no photo available): Cannonwoods, LLC, to Jacklyn A. and Michael K. Zitelli, for $1,900,000

62 Hemmelskamp Road (in two transactions for $712,500 each): Fred W. Bonnet and Fred. W. Bonnet (TR) to Michael and Laura Wenger, for $1,425,000