Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 26-June 1, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported one commercial property and two residential properties changed hands.

221 Danbury Rd.

The commercial property at 221 Danbury Rd., located just south of the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic church, was sold by Better Environments, LLC (whose principal owner is local architect and developer Douglas Cutler) for $2,557,000. Credit: LoopNet

The site was previously occupied by the Glengate landscape and pool design company, which relocated to Wilton Center.

The new owner plans to convert the existing building to a Guidepost Montessori Child Day Care Center.

Detailed site development plans — including a traffic study — filed with the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) can be found on the Town website.

The exterior of the building will remain unchanged, except for new signage. The parking lot limits will also remain unchanged, but the building’s interior will be extensively remodeled with 5 classrooms for infants through six-year-olds. An outdoor play area will also be added.

The plans reveal the new center may have up to 100 children and 15 staff members.

Commercial real estate listings show the property had been marketed for redevelopment for medical use along Wilton’s growing medical corridor, among other possible uses.

The previous owner had also considered redeveloping the property for multifamily housing, but after harsh criticism from both the Architectural Review Board and P&Z, never proceeded with a formal application.

Two Residential Properties Also Changed Hands

18 Spicewood Road: Anita K. Chargar to Jaclyn Discala, for $1,375,000

276 Newtown Turnpike: Diane K. and G. Garnes Stevenson III to Michael and Sarah McGeary, for $985,000