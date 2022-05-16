Wilton Real Estate Report (May 6-12, 2022): Taylor Rental Sells and Closes; Four Homes Transfer to New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 6-12, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported four residential properties and one key commercial property have changed hands.

378 Danbury Rd., occupied by longtime tenant Tayor Rental, was sold by Snowbird, LLC, to Wilton 378, LLC, for $1,075,000.

The commercial space consists of nearly 10,000 square feet with 16 parking spaces on 0.69 acre.

A May 4 post on Wilton Taylor Rental’s Facebook page said, “We officially closed our doors on May 1st and have retired from the rental business. Thank you so much to all of our loyal customers throughout the years!”

Information about the buyer was not immediately available.

The parcel does not have direct frontage along Danbury Rd., but Wilton land records show a driveway easement at 380 Danbury Rd. (Wilton Auto Park).

Four residences — all on the more affordable side of Wilton’s median selling price — also changed hands.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

55 Wilton Crest: Diane Mack to Se Ryun and Jun Sep Chung, for $500,000

96 Old Highway: Betty Jo Sohl (EST) to ST Homes, LLC, for $467,000

45 Lambert Common: Aaron and Erin Jacobstein to Karena and Mark Piedmont, for $604,000

152 Hurlbutt Street: Jennifer F. Mitchell to Samuel W. Tatum and Elke W. Cheung, for $905,000