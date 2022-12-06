Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022): One Commercial and Seven Residential Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven residential properties transferred to new owners.

A 1.27-acre property zoned for commercial use in North Wilton was also sold. The property, located at 19 Route 107, (also known as 19 Redding Road), was sold by G. Scott and Colleen Fawcett to Jonathan Sajetowski and Grace Lanning, for $40,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

23 Old Huckleberry Road: Gregory Investments, LLC, to Erin K. Maroney and Aidan H. Gaffney, for $850,000

55 Rivergate Drive: K. Andrew and Samuel G. Keasler to Christopher and Lindsey Szoka, for $606,800

119 Seir Hill Road: Kevin M. and Paula M. Greco to Shalini Minocha and Sumit Rawal, for $1,038,500

14 Hemmelskamp Road: Lori Jensen (TR) and Kimber B. Jensen (TR) to Summah Jade and Stephen Vick, for $1,800,000

30 Orchard Drive: Ralph A. Moraio (EST) to Dmytro Kryzhanovskyi and Nataliia Kryzhanovska, for $425,000

89 Chestnut Hill Road: 1 Pumpkin Pie, LLC, to Michael and Emily Varner Nesmith, for $1,962,500

1083 Ridgefield Road: Lynne G. Hills to Jack Nelson Happy, for $649,000