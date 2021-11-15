Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 5-11, 2021): Four Homes Transfer to New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Nov. 5-11, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported four properties transferred to new owners.

In five of the last six weeks, there have been no more than eight transfers in a single week, compared to a dozen or more per week seen on a consistent basis earlier in the year.

Three of the four latest property transfers were under $1 million, with the highest sale price reaching $1,265,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

29 Old Kings Highway: Connie and Gregory R. Jessup to Xiaonan Sun and Zhiping Zhang, for $585,000

51 Cedar Road: Joshua D. and Caroline P. Smith to Kate Margaret Curran and Gerald J. Klein, III, for $575,000

225 Old Boston Road: John Benenati and Tonianne Florentino to Michael J. and Laura Gusta, for $889,000

192 Range Road: Richard J. and Nina M. Botticelli to Kaitlin J. and Anthony R. Valletta, for $1,265,000