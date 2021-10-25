Wilton Real Estate Report (Oct. 15-21, 2021): A Busy Week, With 15 Property Transfers

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 15-21, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported 15 property transfers to new owners.

The vigorous activity follows what appears to have been a slight hiccup the previous week when there were just four transfers, an aberration for the weekly numbers that have been reported all year.

Seven of the 15 properties sold at or above the $1.1 million mark, with the highest sale price reaching $2.35 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

1 Fawn Ridge Lane: Rajender Siripuram to Phu Ern Thomas Heng and Qing Yang, for $469,000

226 Hod Hill Road: Debra A. Fennessey (TR) to David Todd Weinstock and Susana Gonzalez, for $2,350,000

52 Tanners Drive: Steven March to Lu Huang and Xichao James Liu, for $1,695,000

43 Granite Drive: William and Christine Pagano to Tara Lynn Ann Pagano and Demond Walley, for $400,000

256 Old Grumman Hill Road: John F. and Tracy B. Serpa to Ariel L. and Brian T. Droesch, for $995,000

19 Fullin Lane (lot only): Ethan and Kerri H. Charas to Justine and Glen W. Matthews, Jr., for $355,000

230 New Canaan Road: Dana E. Lupton to Travis and Patricia Shevlin, for $998,000

40 Pelham Lane: Jodi Andersen to Chris and Nerissa Ritchie, for $800,000

58 Carriage Road: Janessa and Keith Morriss to Timothy A. and Shannon L. Meyer, for $1,205,000

214 Millstone Road: Warren Howard and Lauren Bell to Allison A. Hyde and David C. Earl, for $986,000

30 Wilton Hunt: Katherine R. Clabaugh (REV TR) to Natalia and Thomas E. White, III, for $808,000

1072 Ridgefield Road: Eric A. Bickler to Christie and Mark Koolis, for $1,500,000

51 Washington Post Drive: Joseph Nellis to Sarah Lucia Marina Sierra Larranaga and Ricardo Arthuro Arbizu Alvares, for $1,170,000

30 Ambler Lane: William and Jennifer Lent to Andrew James and Caitlin Policastro, for $1,165,000

190 Range Road: Caroline Bienstock (TR) to Apple Tree Property Corp., for $1,100,000