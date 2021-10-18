Wilton Real Estate Report (Oct. 8-14, 2021): Change in Ownership at Key Medical Center Plus Four Pricey Home Sales

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 8-14, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported five property transfers to new owners.

One of those transfers involved a key commercial property, 249 Danbury Rd., where the visible Wilton Wellness Center is located along Wilton’s most heavily travelled route.

Osman Wilton, LLC, which co-owned the building, sold its stake to CH Wilton Wellness Center, LLC, for $2,090,500.

The building had been vacant until 2016, when it underwent a complete redevelopment as a medical office building, re-opening in 2018 with much fanfare, the addition of a third floor, state-of-the-art features, and improved parking and access. Notable tenants include Nuvance Health, ONS (Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists) and CIVIC Infusion (Connecticut IV Infusion Center).

On the residential side, it was an unusually quiet week, with just four properties changing hands, though they all sold for well over $1,000,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

248 Cannon Road: Cannonwoods LLC to Melissa and Troy Cates, for $1,700,000 (Note: This 3.4-acre property is part of a new, 55-acre subdivision. Information was not found in real estate listings and online town records for the property were currently not available.)

55 Dirksen Drive: Joseph A. and Peggy J. Walsh to Kevin and Mira Murphy, for $1,149,000

217 Belden Hill Road: Conrad A. and Seema Saldanha to Miroslawa Z. Surowiec, for $1,875,000

87 Buckingham Ridge Road: April D. and John A. Kehoe, III, to Joahd and Viviana Toure, for $1,700,000