Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five properties changed hands.

Three single-family homes and two condominiums transferred to new owners.

Four of the homes sold at prices below $800,000, but one stood out at $2 million.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

90 Village Walk: Mark A. and Michele D. Messina to Hussein Nassr, for $670,000

42 Collinswood Road: Michael J. and Theresa A. Geramita (TR) to Pradeep Kumar Sharma and Pooja Dogra, for $765,000

2 Lennon Lane: Steve A. and Tonia W. Stephens Campbell to 2 Lennon Ln LLC, for $550,000 (photo not available)

72 Wilton Crest: Takane Usui to Gina Lonstein, for $530,000

97 Grumman Hill Road: Michael J. Corsi to Jeffrey M. and Heather Dawson, for $2,000,000











