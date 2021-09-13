Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 3-9, 2021): Historic Home Among Last Week’s Property Transfers

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Sept. 3-9, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported nine properties transferred to new owners.

Editor’s Note: the Town Clerk’s report issued the previous week also included Sept. 3 transfers. In effect, that report included eight days, not seven. The correct “weekly” count for the seven-day period from Aug. 27-Sept. 2 is 14 property transfers, not 16 as GMW highlighted for the eight-day period from Aug. 27-Sept. 3.

Of the nine properties that transferred to new owners, only one sold above the $1 million mark: 43 Cannon Road, also known as the Lockwood-Sturges-Womrath house, is a historic home that became a boys’ boarding school in 1851, according to documents from the state’s Historic Resources Inventory on the Wilton Historical Society‘s website.

The documents cite “the discovery of tombstones in the basement [and] associated tales of friendly ghost visitations to the residents” as reported in the Norwalk Hour in 1984.

Among the more affordable properties of the week were two condominiums, one at Fawn Ridge and one at Lambert Common, which sold for $480,000 and $501,000, respectively.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

80 Borglum Road: David S. Borglum (EST) to Felicia Borglum-Lamond, for $450,000



30 Woodchuck Lane: Peter A. Leburn to Albert Masajo Beltrano, for $750,000



43 Cannon Road: David M. Kahal to Nicole Hallowell, for $1,300,000



33 Canterbury Lane: Kenneth M. and Jennifer Lonoff Schiff to David and Patty Mantilla, for $850,000



380 Olmstead Hill Road: Cameron and Amanda Paktinat to Carlos Barrios and Krista Biello, for $719,500



47 Fawn Ridge: Sandra Ziman to James L. and Amy Schwab, for $480,000



321 Newtown Turnpike: Lisa M. Nichols to Colin and Samantha Woolford, for $785,000



37 Kellogg Drive: John A. and Geralyn Cassone to Baris M. and Melissa D. Guner, for $940,000



49 Lambert Common: Leslie Miles (EST) to Jaiprakash Agarwal and Dipika K. Behera, for $501,000