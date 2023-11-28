Credit: GOOD Morning Wilton

The following was contributed by the Wilton Democratic Town Committee and the Wilton Republican Town Committee.

In a bipartisan event, the Wilton Democratic Town Committee and the Wilton Republican Town Committee will be jointly hosting and emceeing the swearing-in ceremonies for Wilton’s recently elected and re-elected town officials.

The ceremony will take place Wednesday evening, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Brubeck Room at the Wilton Library.  Refreshments will be served.

Both town committee chairs — Tom Dubin (DTC) and Peter Wrampe (RTC) issued the invitation to residents.

Elected and Re-elected Officials

First Selectman: Toni Boucher

Board of Selectmen Members: Joshua Cole, Ross Tartell

Board of Finance: Timothy Birch, Rudy Escalante, Prasad Iyer

Board of Education: Lori Bufano, Ruth DeLuca, Patrick Pearson, Heather Priest

Planning and Zoning Commission: Mark Ahasic, Anthony Cenatiempo, Melissa-Jean Rotini, Rick Tomasetti

Bd. of Assessment Appeals: Dan Falta, Bob Zsunkan

Zoning Board of Appeals: Mohammed Ayoub, Jeff Turner, Lily Zoruba

Constables: Angie Bertolino, Maggie Bittner, Bo Mitchell, Ernie Ricco, Jane Rinard

