The following was contributed by the Wilton Democratic Town Committee and the Wilton Republican Town Committee.
In a bipartisan event, the Wilton Democratic Town Committee and the Wilton Republican Town Committee will be jointly hosting and emceeing the swearing-in ceremonies for Wilton’s recently elected and re-elected town officials.
The ceremony will take place Wednesday evening, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Brubeck Room at the Wilton Library. Refreshments will be served.
Both town committee chairs — Tom Dubin (DTC) and Peter Wrampe (RTC) issued the invitation to residents.
Elected and Re-elected Officials
First Selectman: Toni Boucher
Board of Selectmen Members: Joshua Cole, Ross Tartell
Board of Finance: Timothy Birch, Rudy Escalante, Prasad Iyer
Board of Education: Lori Bufano, Ruth DeLuca, Patrick Pearson, Heather Priest
Planning and Zoning Commission: Mark Ahasic, Anthony Cenatiempo, Melissa-Jean Rotini, Rick Tomasetti
Bd. of Assessment Appeals: Dan Falta, Bob Zsunkan
Zoning Board of Appeals: Mohammed Ayoub, Jeff Turner, Lily Zoruba
Constables: Angie Bertolino, Maggie Bittner, Bo Mitchell, Ernie Ricco, Jane Rinard