Wilton Residents’ Holiday Generosity Shines as Kiwanis Club Raises Record $14,260 in Donations for Food Pantry

The Kiwanis Club of Wilton is saying, ‘Thank you!’ to the community, after the club’s quarterly “Feed Wilton” food drive for the Wilton Food Pantry this past weekend (Dec. 11-13) at the Village Market generated $14,260 in donations.

Since adapting to the pandemic earlier in June with a focus on cash and gift cards, each successive effort has achieved a record-level response. Overall, contributions from the community, the Kiwanis Foundation and Kiwanis members have resulted in more than $35,000 to benefit the food insecure right here in Wilton.

Instrumental in the success of the food drives were Village Market management and cashiers and the Kiwanis volunteers, who under the leadership of club member Tom Connors, collected donations.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Wilton Kiwanis Club can visit the club’s website.

Wilton Social Services, which runs the Food Pantry, can be reached at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Rd., Wilton, CT 06897, Attention: Sarah Heath.