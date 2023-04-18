The following article was compiled from a press release.

The Wilton Republican Town Committee (WRTC) has scheduled an informational meet and greet event for residents interested in getting involved in town government through the local Republican party.

According to a press release, the event is an informal gathering for individuals who may have considered running for local town office or becoming involved in other ways.

Organizers said it will be an opportunity for attendees to learn about town government in Wilton, what running for office entails, the candidate process, as well as how the Wilton RTC supports candidates.

The event will be held Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Cannon Grange (25 Cannon Rd.). Guests are asked to RSVP online. Refreshments will be served, and there is no cost to attend.

A full list of all the town boards, committees, and commissions can be found on the Town of Wilton website.

For more information about this event, contact the WRTC Community Outreach Chair Lisa Pojano at 949.307.3336.