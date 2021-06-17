Wilton School District Names Fairfield Warde Administrator as Next Wilton High School Associate Principal

The following is a press release from the Wilton Public School district.

Wilton Public School officials have selected Brian Keating, current house principal at Fairfield Warde High School, to be Wilton High School’s next associate principal.

Keating fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Don Schels, who resigned to become principal at Shepaug Valley School.

Keating is an educator with 28 years of experience in the field. He began his career as an English, mathematics, computer, and R.E.A.C.H. Program teacher at Danbury High School, later moving on to Greenwich High School, where he served as an English teacher and learning facilitator. Mr. Keating has broad-based experience as a school administrator, serving as an assistant dean of students at Greenwich High School, program administrator and site supervisor of Greenwich High School’s Windrose and Community Connections Programs, and Pequot House principal of Fairfield Warde High School. Mr. Keating received a Bachelor of Science degree in English from the University of Connecticut, a Master of Arts in education from the University of Connecticut, and a Sixth Year Certificate in educational leadership from Southern Connecticut State University.

Keating participated in a rigorous three-round interview process with committees that included faculty representatives, students, parents, and central office staff. He impressed committee members with his keen understanding of teaching and learning, his commitment to the profession, and his ability to communicate and make connections with students, staff, and parents. The committee members recognized Keating’s potential to positively impact the Wilton High School program, and as such, expressed their strong endorsement of his candidacy.

He will begin his work in Wilton on July 1.