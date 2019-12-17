GOOD Morning Wilton will post weather-related notices of closures, cancellations, etc. here.

Wilton Public Schools

Superintendent Kevin Smith has announced that Wilton Public Schools are closed today, Tuesday, Dec. 17, due to the icy roads.

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy

Due to weather conditions Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy will he closed today. Tonight’s community meeting will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m..

Wilton Family YMCA

The Wilton Family YMCA is open but due to the Wilton School closings all program classes and group fitness classes before noon are cancelled (including classes held at the gymnastics center). Nursery School, the After-School Program and the Bus to Class Drop Off are also cancelled. Child Watch will be cancelled unless staff can get in. A decision on afternoon classes will be made by 11:30 a.m.. Please check the website for updates or changes before coming in.

Wilton Library

Wilton Library will be closing today Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. due to hazardous driving conditions.