The following is a press release from the Wilton Public Schools and the Wilton PTAs.

Members of the Wilton community are invited to join the Wilton Public Schools, Wilton SEPTA, Wilton Youth Council, Miller Driscoll PTA, Cider Mill PTA, Middlebrook PTA and Wilton High School PTSA for a two-part event featuring Katie Novak’s important book, Let Them Thrive.

Let Them Thrive provides practical strategies for helping children child become a self-navigating, expert learner, a key aspect of the Wilton Public Schools’ Portrait of a Graduate. Based on Novak’s decades of experience as an educator and parenting expert, Let Them Thrive is a must-read for any parent looking to support their child’s growth and development.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at Comstock Community Center, join a book discussion and workshop on “Empowering Your Child to Thrive in Today’s World.” This discussion will be led by Wilton Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Smith, Cider Mill School Assistant Principal Dr. Jeremy Cross, and WHS Assistant Principal Dr. Amy Korn. Register for this important conversation online.

The second part of this series, “Put It Into Practice,” will be held virtually on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. This virtual workshop will be led by Pam Chu Sheriss from Novak Consulting. Learn how to apply the principles from the book to your own parenting style. Sign up now to reserve your spot online.