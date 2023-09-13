Cub Scout Pack 17 and Troop 125’s year of exciting events takes off with the annual Rockets and Drones Day at the Allen’s Meadow’s fields on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The entire Wilton community is invited to join the scouts as they build and launch rockets, guide drones safely through the air, and hone their outdoor skills at a fully functioning campsite.

Kids who are interested in the scouting experience can join in and build alongside current scouts, no experience is necessary.

“Scouting is one of the only extracurricular activities that is primarily focused on developing leadership skills,” Pack 17 Committee Chair Matt Frisbee said. “Scouts build self-confidence, create friendships, and gain a sense of community awareness and dedication to community service that lasts a lifetime. Just as important, the annual campouts, Pinewood Derby, and outdoor activities are a ton of fun for the whole family.”

Cub Scouts is open to all children between kindergarten and fifth grade, while Scouts BSA is open to all from sixth grade through high school.

“The great thing about scouting is that it’s not just a drop your child off and pick them up activity. The entire family participates in the meetings and adventure activities. It builds connections between generations; parents and children, siblings, and grandparents,” Cub Scout Den Leader Neesha Ramchandani said. “Scouting gives young people the chance to work with their hands, build together and engage with the community. They learn collaborative leadership skills, empathy and the value of sharing knowledge across generations. It benefits mental as well as physical health.”

Information on signing up for scouting will be available at the event. Adults interested in helping out with scouting events and sharing their experience are also welcome to volunteer their time and expertise.