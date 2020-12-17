Wilton Seniors Treated to Special Drive Through Holiday Lunch and Gift Bag [PHOTOS]

Every year during the holidays the Wilton Woman’s Club, the Town of Wilton, the Wilton Firefighters and the Middlebrook chorus come together at Ogden House to provide a wonderful afternoon of delicious food, beautiful music and festive conversation for Wilton’s senior citizens.

Like many other events in 2020, however, this special holiday tradition couldn’t take place this year. Instead, in another fun and safe drive-through event coordinated by the Town of Wilton and the Wilton Woman’s Club, 160 of Wilton’s seniors were treated on Wednesday, Dec. 16, to a delicious holiday meal prepared by the Village Market, a lovely poinsettia, and a special holiday ornament provided by Girl Scout Ambassador Troop 50366, all packaged in beautiful bags decorated with love by members of the Woman’s Club Junior Leadership Program, who are daughters of Woman’s Club members.

The meals and gifts were distributed at Comstock by the Wilton Firefighters and delivered to Ogden House and home-bound seniors by Social Services staff and Wilton Woman’s Club volunteers.

Many thanks to those who made this cheerful event a success: Wilton Social Services Director Sarah Heath, Social Services Activities Coordinator Stephanie Rowe, the Wilton Firefighters and Wilton Woman’s Club members Kris Herlyn, Andrea Bates, Alyssa Hegelsen, Danielle Westling, Donna Amato, Maria Wilcox, Liz Salguero and Wendy Harvey.