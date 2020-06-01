Wilton Shoe Designer Brings Back Famous Shoe Sale with All Time Low Price [Sponsored Post]

sponsored post

If the shoe fits…it’s yours! Peter Finnie, co-owner of Wilton’s Local Soul and the footwear brand Sheridan Mia, has brought over 1,000 pairs of shoes from the 2020 spring collection to town for a huge blowout, limited-time sale. Every pair will be sold at an all-time low price of $50, significantly reduced from their average retail price of $130 and up. The shoes will be offered in European sizes 36 to 42, (US 6.5-11).

Sheridan Mia, which runs its wholesale business out of Wilton, is known for fashion-forward comfort footwear. The line features fancy wedges, casual and dressy sandals, flats, sneakers and everything in between, all in fun, colorful styles made in Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Turkey.

“It’s always fun to see people excited when they see all the styles and fabulous colors that we have available,” said Beth Montford, a Sheridan Mia associate. “Especially, when they exclaim how comfortable they are, too! I’d like to sell out of every single pair,” she added.

Sheridan Mia is able to bring this unique blowout sale to the community, due to the closure of all of its retail accounts during the pandemic. Now, as the country slowly reopens, Wilton gets the benefit of the new Spring inventory brought to its doorstep.

The sale is being held in the old Lang’s Pharmacy location at 28 Center St. in Wilton Center, between Connecticut Coffee and Wilton Cleaners. The team will host the shoe sale for the next two weeks, officially starting Monday, June 1, through Saturday, June 13. Hours are Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

In an effort to be mindful of coronavirus safety concerns, Montford explained, the store has been set up to allow for lots of extra space. To maximize safety, only five customers can be in the store at a time. “We’re trying to create a very safe and comfortable environment for people to shop,” Montford said. Customers are invited to make an appointment if they prefer to shop alone.

All sales are final. Montford invites the community to preview styles online or on Facebook or Instagram. Call 203.563.9155 to schedule an appointment to shop before or after hours if preferable, and look for the bright red “shoe sale sign” when driving through town.

The team is thrilled to bring their sale back to the community, and hope the town will come and find their new spring favorites.

“I would say shop now because this is a price point that we never offer shoes at, $50 is absolutely below our wholesale prices,” Montford said. “And it’s always nice to shop local because it gives back to the community and it keeps us around.”