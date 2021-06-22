Wilton Singers Return to Live Concert Performance with “On The Road Again”

The Wilton Singers are “On The Road Again” on Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. In their first live performance in a year and a half, the singers’ return to the stage feels even more timely with a collection of music that promises to transport the audience around the world.

“This was originally our Spring program theme prior to the pandemic,” explains music director, Kevin Cotellese. “Now that things are hopefully returning to normal, it seemed appropriate to celebrate the idea of traveling again.”

The concert runs the musical gamut, including a visit to England with the classic choral work, “If Ye Love Me” by 16th-century composer Thomas Tallis and pop tunes by the Beatles. If you’re a fan of golden age musicals, you won’t want to miss the group’s medley of songs from South Pacific.

While it will be held at the Wilton Singers’ usual venue, the Wilton Episcopal Presbyterian Complex (WEPCO) (48 New Canaan Rd.), in a departure from tradition, the performance will take place outside in the courtyard. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs to spread out for festival-style seating.

Tickets for “On the Road Again” are on sale now and can be purchased online at the Wilton Singers website. The seating area opens at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to Sunday, June 27.