Wilton Soccer Association is Growing Its “Soccer for All” Programs

The following is a reader-contributed story.

Wilton Soccer Association (WSA) has been steadily growing its intramural soccer offerings for all ages in recent years.

Jason Partenza, volunteer president of the organization said, “While WSA offers more competitive travel soccer programs, we also have a long tradition of making soccer accessible for every child in Wilton that wants to play, regardless of ability or commitment.”

This spring, WSA again will offer its intramural programs for children ages 3-15. While the youngest ages (Tots/PreK, K-2nd grade) have always been strong from an enrollment standpoint, the age groups that the organization is most focused on growing are the 3rd and 4th, 5th and 6th, and 7th and 8th grade age groups.

“Far too many children stop participating in youth sports too soon – and increasingly earlier and earlier – for a whole host of reasons,” Partenza said. “Some point to youth sports environments that are too competitive or stressful, or because screens and gaming have taken over much attention, or because parents find the available programs too expensive or too exclusive, or worst of all, the programs just aren’t fun. WSA is focused on offering intramural programs that counter all of that as best we can.”

Steve Francia, volunteer director of the Intramural 3rd-8th grade programs for WSA added, “We had an amazing group of players this past fall, kids of all ages and abilities came out to enjoy soccer. The environment we are trying to create is one of joy and inclusion with room for children of all levels. Our goal each week is to help every player to smile and leave the field with more confidence in themselves and their skills, and more friends,” he said.

“We would love to see this program grow in numbers. Parents can think about it as an extension of gym class or an add-on to other soccer programs in a more relaxed format. It really is soccer for every child,” Francia added.

WSA offers intramural play for older kids as well. The high school intramural program annually draws interest – WSA is seeking more girls for that program – and a junior referee program for 7th and 8th graders that already has more than two dozen registrants for the spring.

The intramural programs – for the 3rd- 8th grade groups in particular – are structured to be convenient, high quality, low cost and fun, and with flexible formats designed for everyone to have an opportunity to participate. The program format is a weekday skills clinic (two options/times offered, typically right after school so some students can even go directly from school to practice) and Saturday morning, in-town gameplay sessions with balanced teams and on-field coaching support.

All programs are run by professional soccer coaches to make the schedule consistent and predictable for families as well as to deliver a quality experience across the board.

Anyone with a son or daughter searching for a low-stress and high-enjoyment activity this spring is invited to give WSA’s intramural programs a try. Officials stress every child of every ability is welcome.

Registration is now open online. The season begins in early April.