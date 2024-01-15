The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton.

Attorneys from the firm of Berchem Moses, Wilton’s Town Counsel, will be conducting an orientation and training session for all who serve as commissioners, board members and elected officials in Wilton. The working session will be held over Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 24 beginning at 7 p.m. A recording of the session will be available to the public in the following days.

Topics on the agenda include the rules governing the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), property rights over private property, best practices for government representatives, overview of roles and responsibilities, procedures surrounding public hearings, rules regarding communication between members when others are not present, conflicts of interest on issues that come before a board, and new case law that may be pertinent to town business.

Because of COVID, it has been two years since the last training was held, but town officials plan to host these sessions once a year going forward.