Family & Children’s Agency’s First-Ever Virtual Gathering to be Chaired by Wiltonian

Family & Children’s Agency’s (FCA) first-ever virtual event, FCA@Home will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The virtual event, which is open to the public, will bring together donors and supporters across Fairfield County and beyond from the comfort of their own homes to learn about FCA’s Covid-19 response and how the agency is continuing to provide critical services to children, families, adults, and seniors during this unprecedented time.

Wilton resident Maria Wilcox is co-chairing the event along with Michele Vendig of Fairfield.

Tim Luke, Master of Ceremonies, will engage supporters throughout the event that will feature special performances by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Mikey Day and Justin Paul, the Academy Award/Golden Globe-winning songwriter and composer, as well as special appearances by Tony Award-winning actress Joanna Gleason; Academy Award/Golden Globe-nominated actor Chris Sarandon; and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O’Hara, and others.

By supporting FCA, donors lift their neighbors and help fund programs including parenting education, intensive psychiatric care for children, foster care, adoption, after-school programs, addiction recovery services, supportive housing, our homeless drop-in center, and home care for seniors.

General admission is complimentary. For more information and to register, please visit the event website.

The pre-show event begins at 6:30 p.m. and the main program starts at 7 p.m.

Family & Children’s Agency is a leading non-profit human services organization providing services for community members of all ages, including behavioral and mental health, addiction recovery services, after-school programs, parenting counseling, homeless services, family counseling, foster care training, home care for older adults, and more. The organization serves more than 13,000 people every year.