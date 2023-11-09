The Wilton Woman’s Club hosted its Annual Fall Fashion Show on Monday, Nov. 6 at the Cannon Grange, featuring styles from Wilton’s own stores. The event was open to everyone and was held to check out some new fashions, support local businesses and have an in-person social occasion to celebrate.

“We love showcasing our own Wilton boutiques every year in the fall,” Woman’s Club President Maria Wilcox said. “Having the event at the Cannon Grange was a perfect intimate venue to showcase fashions from Wilton retailers. The crowd was a mix of familiar and new faces. The retailers also participated in a Q&A about the current fashion trends. It truly was a fun and educational morning.”

The Wilton stores participating included “B” Chic, Blue Star Bazaar, Open House, Snappy Gator and Signature Style, each of whom had representatives on hand to showcase their latest fashions. The models each wore clothing suited for three different occasions including resort wear, brunch outfits and holiday styles.

Members modeling the fashions were Linda Sweeny, Tricia King, Donna Savage, Laura Macaluso and Stella Clarke, while event photographer Justin Baiad was on hand to capture the event.

The fall fashion show is a precursor to the Wilton Woman’s Club’s signature event, the Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon featuring styles from Nordstrom, held each spring as a major fundraiser for the local charity selected by the WWC that year. The WWC Philanthropy Committee is already working on selecting next year’s recipient, to be announced at the club’s upcoming Holiday Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Baldanza Restaurant At Schoolhouse.

Visit the Wilton Woman’s Club website for more information on activities and membership.

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

First Selectman-elect Toni Boucher at the 2023 Wilton Woman’s Club Fall Fashion Show Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group

Credit: Justin Baird Photography / Blast Media Group