Wilton Woman’s Club Kicks off 52nd Season with Fashion Show

The Wilton Woman’s Club hosted its 52nd Annual Fall Meeting with a Fall Fashion Show at WEPCO, featuring styles from Wilton’s own clothing boutiques. The meeting was held to review the club’s various committees available for members to volunteer, check out some locally-sold fall fashions, and provide members an in-person social occasion to celebrate.

Local stores BChic, Blue Star Bazaar, Champagne Taste, Open House, Signature Style and Snappy Gator were all on hand with their fall styles. Club members who modeled the fashions each wore outfits for three different occasions, including casual daytime, girls’ night out and weekend brunch. Models were Maria Wilcox, Patty Tomasetti, Linda Sweeney, Hella McSweeny, Maite Muth, and Tricia King. Hair and make-up were done by Janet Montalbano and the photographer was Justin Baird.

The fall fashion show is a precursor to the Wilton Woman’s Club signature event, the Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, held in the spring at Rolling Hills Country Club, as a major fundraiser for the local charity selected annually by the WWC.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by a group of women led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities, by giving back through philanthropy, education and strengthening the bonds between women. Please visit the website at Wilton Woman’s Club website for more information, including how to join.