The Wilton Family YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 30 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m., encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success.

The event is open to the public and free, and everyone in the Wilton community is invited to enjoy all that’s being offered.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom.

Wilton Y’s Director of Healthy Living Rhoda Kasparak and Chief Development Officer Jarred Barnes joined GOOD Morning Wilton Editor Heather Borden Herve to talk about all the fun events that are planned for Saturday — even more than the three hours planned for Healthy Kids Day.

“It will give everyone a chance to really see everything that we have to offer here at our Y,” Kasparak said. Among the activities that will go on throughout the day are paddle clinic, gaga pit/climbing wall, open gym, archery, fitness, Zumba, hip hop classes, yoga classes, Family Fit classes, open swim in the 25Y pool, food trucks (Gofer Ice Cream and Parlor Pizza), a magician and Race for Chase bicycle donations.

True to the Wilton Y’s mission of providing access to services to those in the community who cannot afford it, there is also going to be the return of one of the YMCA’s hallmark fundraising event — the Swamp Romp. Volunteers will be jumping into the cold waters of the YMCA’s pond to raise money for Swim Access.

“We live around a lot of water in this area, and Swim Access helps people who cannot afford swim lessons. So it is really a way for us to give back to the community as the Y does, because it’s very important to us to make sure kids are safe around water,” Barnes explained. “If we can teach a youth how to swim or even an adult, that’s just one lifesaving thing that we can all use in our lives.”

Also on Saturday, Wilton Little League will be holding Little League Day from 5-7 p.m., and the renovated Kiwanis Park Little League Fields will be reopened, following a generous donation from the Kiwanis Club to fund the repairs.