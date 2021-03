The Wilton Y Wahoos have scheduled spring tryouts and are inviting swimmers to meet the coaches and participate in a 10-15 minute in-water skills evaluation.

There will be two sessions:

Monday, April 5, 3-5 p.m. : New 10/Under swimmers

: New 10/Under swimmers Tuesday, April 6, 3-5 p.m.: Swimmers with competitive experience

Interested swimmers can schedule a time slot online. For more information about the Wilton Y Wahoos Swim Team, email Eric Holden, Head Age Group Coach.