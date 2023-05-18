Wilton Youth Council’s Youth to Youth hosted its seventh annual Youth to Youth Color Dash on Monday, May 15. This event invites the entire Middlebrook Middle School student body to participate in a fitness initiative that aims to bring the Middlebrook community together and inspire a lifelong commitment to healthy living while supporting Wilton Youth Council’s programs.

The Color Dash is an untimed fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through color splash zones, where they are doused with colored powder. Each pre-registered participant is also provided with a single powder color packet to throw in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.

“We want to bring together the entire Middlebrook community in an event that is engaging, fun and encourages a healthy way of living,” Tanya Leonard, program leader of Youth to Youth at Middlebrook, said.

Wilton Youth Council is a long-standing Wilton organization dedicated to positive youth development and social and emotional well-being. It is a nonprofit community organization that relies on contributions to deliver programs for Wilton students and families.

“As a WYC board member, it was wonderful to see our planning come to fruition and to see so many students, faculty, and staff on the fields on Monday to enjoy a gorgeous and colorful afternoon at Middlebrook,” WYC Secretary Caroline Unger said. “We appreciate the support of every participant and particularly those parents that drove home their very colorful kids!”

Unger added that the event has an underlying message about the WYC mission of inclusive community building and encouraging safe and substance free fun.

“The Color Dash is a wonderful way to introduce kids to the types of programs WYC offers throughout their middle school and high school career,” she said.

In addition to Youth to Youth at Middlebrook and Wilton High School, other Wilton Youth Council programs include PeerConnection, PeerVention, the Class Projects/Post Graduate Parties, and educational presentations and workshops for parents and community leaders.

Color run sponsors included Classically Cate, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Sweet Pierres, Village Market and Wilton Hardware, with apparel provided by Purple Frog Printing.