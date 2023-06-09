Results and scores (and other stories of interest) are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams and published weekly. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the website’s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Combining Passion for Soccer and Books

Disha Avadhani is a 9-year-old Wilton resident in third grade at Cider Mill School.

She is a passionate reader who enjoys books of all genres. She also loves playing soccer. Last year, she won a PTA Reflections award for her poetry on soccer in the literature category at the regional level.

Inspired by her win, Avadhani decided to combine both of her passion with her poem to create the book, Go Out and Play Soccer.

In her book, she encourages kids to go outside and play and hopes kids will give the game of soccer a try. With the aim of helping her peers to reduce screen time and video game playing, Avadhani explains the importance of practicing the game and being a good team player. Finally, she emphasizes playing the game with the right spirit and enjoying it without making it only about winning or losing.

Avadhani is excited to continue her journey as an author and is currently working on writing books about other sports including basketball and baseball, looking to make them into a series.

Go Out and Play Soccer is available for sale on Amazon. Avadhani will also be at the Wilton Soccer Association K-1st games at Allen’s Meadow (423 Danbury Rd./Rte. 7) on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for an author meet-and-greet with signed copies available.

Wilton U9 Girls Win Final Game of the Season, 5-3 Over Fairfield

The Wilton U9 “Team Spirit” girls took on Fairfield for their last game of the season on Sunday, June 4. Energized and ready to play, the girls came out shooting and scoring, gaining an early momentum. By the end of the first half, the score was 2-1, with Wilton ahead.

The excitement was just beginning as Chloe Partenza scored goal after goal, with a hat trick in the second half, bringing the final score to 5-3. Hailey Vagner had great saves in the first half as goalie, and Elizabeth Mims was a virtual wall with great saves in goal for the second half. With a strong defense by Alexandra Spetsaris, Riane Libertiny, Ella Messina, and Carolyn Queally, as well as continual ball movement down the field by Alexis Chute, Scarlett Jaehnig, and Vivian Marks-Parrinello, the girls played together and brought home a win for the last game of the season.

Also on the team, both Sadie Newton (out with an injury) and Annabelle Robison (absent) played strong roles this season. The Team Spirit 2022-2023 soccer season was led by Coach Ashley and Head Coach Andrea Benalcazar.

Team Spirit U9 Wilton Soccer Credit: contributed

Wilton Players on Nike’s U12 National Lacrosse Champion Team

Two lacrosse players with Wilton connections were among the starting lineup of the national U12 championship lacrosse team. Wilton resident Gene Meken (below right) and Cooper Lilly (below left), the nephew of Wilton’s Kristine Lilly (of USA soccer fame), were both starters on the National Lacrosse Club Class of 2029 team.

The team finished up the inaugural ‘The Circuit by Nike’ over Memorial Day weekend at the University of Penn in first place, posting a 10-0 record over three weekends (starting in October 2022).

With players from Connecticut, Florida, Texas, IL and several states along the Atlantic Coast, the Nationals team is ranked at number one nationally in the class of 2029.

Wilton’s Gene Menken and Cooper Lilly (nephew of Wilton soccer great Kristine Lilly) were on the winning national U12 lacrosse team for 2023. Credit: contributed