Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Oct. 15-16, 2022

Wilton Youth Field Hockey

WYFH 7 Blue Goes 3-0 on the Weekend: Defeats Darien and Ridgefield Twice

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Wilton 7 blue played Darien 7 in Darien and dominated possession in the first half of the game. Wilton’s offense was strong and players such as Elissa Enman, Lauren Ely, and Ellie Satrazemis did a good job of keeping the ball at the Darien goal for almost all of the first half of the game. Juliette Ring scored the first goal during a corner shot. Three more goals were then quickly made by Leianna Cross. In the second quarter Katerina Cross scored with an assist from Maddie Soccio. In the second half of the game defensive players such as Phoebe Christ and Melanie Gregson were strong in keeping Darien from scoring. The final score was 5-0 Wilton.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, Wilton 7 blue played Ridgefield 8 in Ridgefield. Wilton’s strong team once again prevailed. In the first quarter Finn McCullough scored. In the second quarter Leianna Cross had several good saves as goalie. The score was tied 1-1 at the half. Early in the third quarter Leianna Cross scored with an assist by McCullough. Caroline Condon had a good save as goalie during the third quarter with strong defensive help by Christ, Mary Kowal and Gregson. In the fourth quarter a long distance shot was made by Ring to score Wilton’s third goal. To end the game McCullough scored to make the final score 4-1 Wilton.

On Sunday evening, Wilton played Ridgefield 7 on Wilton turf under the lights. Wilton started the game strong and the offense dominated with keeping the ball at the Ridgefield goal. Ring scored the first goal during a corner shot. A second goal was made by Ely and Wilton ended the first quarter ahead 2-0. The second quarter showed good defensive skills by Gregson and nice passes by Soccio. A third goal was made by Leianna Cross during this quarter. During the second half of the game there were multiple corner shots by Wilton and the ball remained by the Ridgefield goal. When the ball did venture to the Wilton goal, good defensive skills were shown by Parker Pettibone. Wilton had one final goal in the fourth quarter that was made by Ring with an assist by Christ. All in all Wilton 7 blue had an amazing weekend of field hockey!

WYFH 6 Blue Falls to New Canaan; Valiant Effort Despite Loss

Wilton 6 Blue faced New Canaan for a second time this season, but on their home turf. New Canaan’s offense started off strong with an early goal to go up 1-0. New Canaan was able to keep the ball down by Wilton’s goal for most of the first quarter, but weren’t able to break through Wilton’s strong defense, led by Avery Galligan and Elise Ayoub, and some great saves by goalie Sejal Gupta. Wilton’s offense came out hot in the second quarter with a fast goal by Taylor Lishnoff to tie the game at 1-1. Wilton’s midfield, led by Nora McGrath, was able to control the ball and keep it out of Wilton’s defensive zone for most of the third quarter. Wilton’s offsense had more opportunities to score in the fourth quarter. Avery Smith was a standout on the wing demonstrating great positioning and solid passing. However, Wilton came up short, and New Canaan snuck in one last goal during the last two minutes of the game to win 2-1. It was a nail biter and a disappointing loss for the girls, but it was a hard fought battle to the end. Wilton gets one more chance to play New Canaan again at home this weekend!

WYFH 5 Blue Goes 1-1 on Weekend with Decisive Victory Against Greenwich

An exciting weekend of home games for the fifth grade field hockey team ended with a tough 1-2 loss to Darien followed by a decisive victory against Greenwich.

Saturday’s game (Oct. 15) against Darien started with Wilton on the defense for much of the first half but Wilton’s speed and determination to win the ball kept them in the game. Big props to Adeline Hatch for filling in as goalie and coming up with a huge save against a breakaway shot to finish out the second quarter at 2-0, Darien. The second half saw Wilton battle back with an aggressive offense and quick mid-field generating an impressive number of shots on goal. A solid defense including Katherine Shim, Josie Fontana, Auburn Upright, Rory Sheehy and Cali Sonatore paired with a terrific effort by goalie Vivienne DuBrock kept Darien scoreless in the second half. A fourth quarter goal by Lilly DeVivo off of a rebound brought the final score of this well fought game to 2-1, Darien.

Sunday’s matchup (Oct. 16) against Greenwich 5/6 White continued to highlight the girls’ speed and ball control skills to propel them to a 3-0 win. Everyone showed up in a big way for this game. Wilton’s offense — including Caitlin Rayment, Eloise Kane, DeVivo, Addison Grippando, Hatch and Kate Brennan — kept control of the ball and dominated the Greenwich defense throughout the game. Strong mid-field support by Delaney Ripp, Sheehy, Sophia Wong, and Brooke McMenamey provided consistent blocking and passing back up to the front line while a solid defense by Shim, Fontana, Reese Gould, Mackenzie Dobson and Sonatore with confident goal tending by DuBrock completed the shut out. A goal by Sheehy assisted by Kane on a corner gave Wilton the head-start in first quarter, followed by a beautiful rebound goal shot by Brooke McMenamey in the second quarter, and finally a fourth quarter goal by Kane on a corner play sealed the win. Congratulations 5 Blue!

WYFH 7/8 Rolls to Victory: Defeats Ridgefield in Close Game

On Sunday, Oct. 16, Wilton 7/8 White came back with a vengeance from a difficult early season and beat Ridgefield 7 with a win, 2-1. Wilton dominated Ridgefield’s zone for almost the entire game, eager to score. Wilton had multiple shots on goal by Lyla Tomasulo, Gracie Tomasulo, Katie Cosentino, Abby Aulenbach, and Nola Levy but try as they might, they just couldn’t get one past the goalie for the first three quarters, where the score remained tied 0-0. Anytime the ball came down towards Wilton’s goal, defense worked hard to clear it out of the zone, with great drives by Meredith Schwartz. Finally, within the first minute of the fourth quarter, Lyla Tomasulo scored the first goal, with an assist from her sister Gracie. The girls on 7/8 White got hungrier to secure a win, and on a corner, Cosentino scored the second goal, with an assist from Lyla Tomasulo. Ridgefield snuck in a goal with about eight minutes left in the game but after that, the girls broke up any plays that got past the circle and they worked hard to keep the ball away from Ridgefield’s offense and continued to dominate the game until the end. It was great for team 7/8 White to finally reap the benefits of all their hard work and end the beautiful weekend on a high note!

WYFH 3/4 Teams Host Playday and Continue to Improve on Field

The 3/4 team had its second scrimmage of the season, this time it was a home game against Ridgefield 3/4 on Saturday morning, Oct. 15. It was a well-matched team, which gave the girls a great opportunity to hone in on the skills that they’ve been working so hard on all season. They were very eager and excited to play, but the most rewarding thing to see was how well they worked together as a team on the field! They each played two short 7v7 games with multiple goals and a couple of wins!

Wilton Soccer Association

U11 Wilton Blue Soccer Team defeat Norwalk 4-1

The Wilton Blue U11 team built on its momentum from last weekend’s tournament victory with another strong showing against Norwalk on Sunday, Oct 16. Working hard as a team, they had strong communication and on-point passing. Wilton scored first with Aidan Cooney drilling the ball into the net with an assist by Max Langeland. Next, Georgie DiBuono-Krafick had a powerful goal with another assist by Langeland. Alyster Libertiny was in top form in goal with several incredible saves including a penalty kick to deny Norwalk a goal. In the second half, Norwalk was able to squeak one by Wilton. Wilton answered by firing back with their third goal by Grayson Levenherz on a one touch rocket into the side netting. Late in the game Wilton had an indirect kick from well beyond the box. Garrett Jeschke fired in a Beckham-like a shot over the head of all defenders and goalie into the net securing Wilton’s 4-1 victory. Go Wilton!

Wilton BU09 Crew Edges Out Westport, 4-3

In a game that will be talked about for many years, Wilton Crew narrowly defeated a very good Westport side.

Against the run of play, Wilton managed to score from Hudson Lynn. In spite of considerable Westport pressure, Wilton managed to keep the lead going into half time.

The second half was a different matter; Westport was able to equalize due to a fortunate bounce, but it was more than they deserved.

The next 20 minutes however, was where the game felt like a championship final. Emmett Sheeran restored Wilton’s lead but this was cancelled out by Westport once more. In spite of continued Westport possession, Wilton was able to break and take the lead from Gavin Valletta. Westport tied the score again immediately. A few minutes later, Valletta was able to find the net again for his second and Wilton’s fourth. Further pressure from Westport followed, but Wilton was able to hold on, taking the game 4-3.

WSA Girls 2014 Spirit Play Great Game Against Westport; Team Spirit Continues to Grow

The Wilton Soccer Association Girls 2014 Spirit played a fun, back and forth game against neighboring rival, Westport on a sunny Sunday afternoon (Oct. 16).

Team Spirit opened the scoring with two goals off strong runs from their offensive players. Westport closed the gap before halftime, making it 2-1 at intermission. The teams battled back and forth for a good portion of the middle of the game with neither team gaining a clear advantage. Team Spirit demonstrated positive energy and strong teamwork throughout the game.

After Wilton built a 5-3 lead, Westport made a strong push in the final phase of the match to bring the game even. A late goal and a few key saves resulted in a 6-5 win for Westport, but the game truly could have gone either way.

Spirit goalkeepers, Elizabeth Mims (first half) and Carolyn Queally (second half) made many great saves. Team defenders/midfielders for the day, Alexandra Spetsarsis, Vivian Marks-Parrinello, Carolyn Queally and Hailey Vagner held the Westport offense at bay. Midfielders/forwards Ella Messina, Riane Libertiny, Elizabeth Mims, Sadie Newton, Chloe Partenza, Scarlett Jaehnig, Alexis Chute and Annabelle Robinson put pressure on the Westport goalies all game with lots of shots and five goals scored.

Coach Andrea guided the team throughout with positive encouragement as all players contributed to another strong effort to be proud of. Team Spirit travels to Bethel for their next league match up on Sunday.

Wilton Boys United 2013 Battle to 0-0 Draw Against Stamford; Defense Prevails in Spirited Contest

On the heels of its Columbus Day tournament first-place finish, this past weekend the Wilton Soccer United 2013 boys team fought to a 0-0 draw against Stamford at Ambler Field. Defense prevailed for both sides, but the game was not short of excitement. Fans were treated to a first half featuring strong goalkeeping by Daniel Cameron, with the trio of Massimo Boot, Tristan Murphy, and Jaden Tomacki playing stellar defense by thwarting Stamford’s attacks. The midfield group of Michael Luppino, Mason Roy, Gibson Gismondi, and August Greene looked to distribute passes up to the forwards, only to be turned away by Stamford’s strong defensive play. After a halftime talk full of encouragement by Coach Jimmy Ocampo, the Wilton boys came out ready to find the breakthrough goal. The second half featured more excitement and a few nerves as Stamford was awarded a penalty kick. Wilton saved the shot and the boys had their share of chances to find the breakthrough goal with near goals by Hendrix Howell and Michael Pantelias-Riera. The boys thought they had found the answer when Cameron rang the crossbar with a long-range effort near the end of the second half. The boys will look to find their scoring next weekend when they take on Weston at home.