Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Sept. 11-2, 2021

Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Tuesday of each week. Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Soccer

Wilton’s Girls U15 Travel Team Finishes the Weekend with Terrific 7-0 Victory

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the Wilton Girls U15 travel team finished its first home game with a 7-0 victory over Stamford.

The girls started out strong, quickly firing shots at the Stamford goalie. After many unlucky chances, Claire Rosolen was able to sneak one by the goalie to give Wilton its first goal. Soon after, Kerry Dodman scored Wilton’s second goal from a miscommunication between the opposing team. Meanwhile, the defensive work by Sasha Handel, Arden Hamilton, Trisha Prabhu and Morgan Donahue kept Wilton on the attack, and Josie Silva had a shutout in goal, ending the first half with Wilton leading 2-0.

As the second half got underway Wilton’s midfield Alexis Leopold, Isabella Kaoud, Nitya Pandit and Sophie Hall provided through balls to the attackers, causing Stamford’s defense to break down. Elizabeth Feckl scored the third goal for the team, and just minutes later Handel played a perfect ball for Kaoud to score another.

Wilton’s Anna Reiter, Trisha Prabhu, Feckl and Rosolen kept high pressure on Stamford’s keeper, allowing Prabhu to score the fifth goal. Soon after, Maya Bostwick dribbled the ball by the midfield and defense, scoring over the hands of the goalie. Dodman didn’t see much action in goal during the second half with the ball on the other side of the field, and Kaoud secured Wilton the win by scoring the final goal with just minutes left.