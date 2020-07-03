Wiltonians Help Conserve Final Resting Ground for 6 Wilton Revolutionary War Patriots

On Sunday, June 28, conservation-minded Wiltonians celebrated the nation’s independence by tending to the Comstock Hill Cemetery, the final resting grounds for six Revolutionary War patriots. In partnership with the Wilton Land Conservation Trust and the Drum Hill DAR, a community stewardship day was held to improve trails, remove invasive species, and commemorate those who fought for American freedom.

“Partnerships make progress possible,” said David McCarthy, executive director of the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. “We had a great turnout, and that’s because we partnered with the Drum Hill DAR and joined forces with Wilton’s Scouts Troop 20,” McCarthy explained.

The Comstock Hill Cemetery was established circa 1787 and is one of the oldest burial sites in Wilton. It’s public open space owned by the WLCT and the six Revolutionary War soldiers buried there are honored bi-annually with flags and wreaths by the Drum Hill DAR.

Thanks to the community’s passion for nature and commitment to conservation, the newly accessible Comstock Hill Cemetery has fewer invasive species, and the trail is safer for visitors.

“Drum Hill DAR thanks WLCT for organizing such a meaningful event and bringing light to Comstock Hill Cemetery. Our hope is that we will continue this partnership with the WLCT,” said LeeAnn Schneider, the Drum Hill DAR regent.

The WLCT and the Drum Hill DAR encourage the Wilton community to stop by the cemetery, explore the grounds, and honor these patriots buried there.