Wilton’s 143rd State House District May Change with Redistricting Commission’s Likely Vote Thursday

Connecticut state legislators have reportedly agreed on a bipartisan plan to redistrict state House voting districts, based on the 2020 census information. According to CT News Junkie, the House members of the nine-person Reapportionment Commission are expected to approve a map with the new districts on Thursday, Nov. 18, in a move that could have a major impact on Wilton.

Federal law requires each state legislature to approve new maps for its state House, state Senate, and U.S. congressional districts, based on population changes as recorded in the U.S. Census every 10 years. The deadline to do so is Nov. 30.

The House map is reportedly the only one of the three that the Commission has tentatively agreed on. House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, who serves on the Commission, told CT News Junkie that he and his colleagues were just about ready to vote on it.

“I would say we’re done, but for some technical cleanup. So we would anticipate voting very soon on the House map,” he said.

Candelora also told CT News Junkie that Fairfield County is likely to add one new district, based on population growth. Among the factors he said the Commission is considering in making map changes are “public input, population shifts and the demographics of communities, as well as avoid boxing incumbent elected officials out of their own districts.”

According to a source in Hartford, who spoke off the record because they are not authorized to comment on the topic, Wilton is rumored to be a district that is likely to change, but not much information is being released by the Commission members — even to other legislators.

The Commission has not released any prospective map or plan. The main image (pictured above) is the Redistrict Plan of 2011, created after the 2010 Census, and which is in effect now.

There was considerable input from Wilton residents during the four public hearings held by the Commission earlier this year. Several offered testimony (both in-person, over Zoom and written) appealing for a change to the current way the town is split between two districts. Two-thirds of the town is currently represented by State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143) who also represents a significant portion of Norwalk; State Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125) from New Canaan represents Wilton’s remaining residents.

Wilton constitutes 45% of the population in the 143rd district, with Norwalk evenly matched at another 45%; Westport residents make up the remaining 10%. As many of the residents advocating for a single dedicated Wilton representative explained, the current districting combines equal numbers of two competing constituencies with very different needs.

Testimony was delivered during the hearings by the following Wilton residents (as well as Rep. O’Dea), who were just some of those offering comment: