A Better Chance of Wilton (ABC) is looking for volunteers. This is a wonderful way to make a difference in the life of a high school student.

Organizers are hosting an information session and light dinner at 5 p.m. at the home of David and Marylynn Clune (50 Middlebrook Farm Rd.) on Sunday, Jan. 12.

“We have little jobs, big jobs and all with wonderful kids!” says Clune. “There is no obligation for those that attend this meeting. They can bring the little ones, we are a very open group!”

Celebrating its 22nd year of operation, A Better Chance of Wilton exists to provide quality high school education and rigorous academic discipline to promising minority boys and girls, such that their chances of attending college are greatly enhanced. Scholars, frequently from inner city disadvantaged areas, live during their high school years in two houses in Wilton, a boys’ and a girls’, both owned by the program. Each house has a Resident Director who oversees the Scholars and every aspect of their lives while they attend the Wilton High School and participate in both high school and community activities. [Editor’s note: the program will shift to a single house next year, with only girls enrolled in the program.]