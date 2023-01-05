Connecticut state legislators were sworn in and began the 2023 General Assembly session on Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. Among them were Wilton’s new legislators, State Sen. Ceci Maher (D-26th District) and State Rep. Keith Denning (D-42nd District).

Both Maher and Denning are new members starting their first terms in Hartford.

“I am honored and humbled to be taking the oath of office today,” Denning wrote in an email to GOOD Morning Wilton. “My goals are to make our state more affordable, improve health care access and to rebuild our commuter rail service while following the fiscal responsibility that Gov. [Ned] Lamont has embarked on.”

Denning has been assigned to three committees: Transportation, Public Health, and Insurance and Real Estate.

Ceci Maher at the Jan. 4 2023 swearing in at the state capitol in Hartford, where she took the oath of office and became Wilton’s new state senator. Credit: Contributed

Maher, who will chair the Children Committee and serve as vice chair of the Higher Education Committee, released a statement through the CT Senate Democratic caucus:

“I am eager to get started and thankful to all those that trusted me with the immense responsibility of representing them in Hartford in the state Senate,” she said.

“I am so grateful for the support of former senator Will Haskell and the efforts of the people who volunteered their valuable time during the campaign to help make today’s swearing in a reality, and to those I met along the campaign trail who shared their thoughts, ideas and concerns. I look forward to working alongside all of you and my colleagues in the General Assembly this session. I believe together, we can accomplish great things,” Maher added.