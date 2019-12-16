We’re featuring a roundup of activities that took place at the end of last week and over the weekend in Wilton:

The Wilton High School Madrigals had the opportunity to perform at Radio City Music Hall last week. They participated in a program called “Sounds of Christmas,” which invites choruses to perform an a cappella song before the start of the Christmas Spectacular as an opening act for the Rockettes.

Wilton resident Donna Savage shared a clip of video she recorded of a portion of the Madrigals’ performance.

The Wilton Congregational Church held a musical, multi-generational Christmas Pageant, for families and friends to experience “Bethlehem” on the evening Jesus was born. “A Night In Bethlehem: The Peace & Promise of Christmas!” took place on Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Church’s Sanctuary.

The Wilton Police and Wilton Fire Departments held a successful “Stuff the Cruiser” toy drive on Saturday for Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots also received donations from other area toy drives–students at Middlebrook Middle School collected donated toys as did several of the businesses that are located in Wilton. The organization picked up toys from donors last week with the help of Wilton residents Sean McNeill and Matt McMahon, who coordinates Toys for Tots collection for the town of Wilton, Connecticut.

At Middlebrook: Matt McMahon, Marine Corps League; Jason Costa and Liam Kiernan, 8th Graders; Tom Moore, Wilton American Legion; and John Moscone, Westy Storage; (kneeling in front) Sean McNeill Marine Corps League.

The Kiwanis Club of Wilton held its quarterly food drive, collecting much needed items for the Wilton Food Pantry. With sparsely stocked shelves at the beginning of the weekend, Kiwanis Club members (disclosure–including GMW‘s editor) stood at the entrances to both Wilton supermarkets, Village Market and Stop and Shop to appeal to shoppers. And Wilton shoppers gave very generously, filling the shelves at the food pantry at a time when it’s most needed. Even more, the Kiwanis Club broke its record for the total value of gift cards and cash received with $2,700 to further sustain the pantry for a couple of months, according to Kiwanis organizer Jeff Turner.

Kiwanis Family members collecting donations for Wilton Food Pantry. One of dozens of full carloads headed to the Wilton Food Pantry filled with donations collected by the Wilton Kiwanis Club and generously donated by Wilton residents.

The Kiwanis Club also involved its family members, providing an opportunity for Wiltonians of all ages to participate in a volunteer effort. GMW was on site to find out more about the effort on Saturday with the Kaplan family.

The Boy Scouts of Wilton Troop 125 and members of the American Legion honored Wilton veterans, both living and deceased, at the War Memorial near Wilton Town Center with a wreath laying ceremony. In attendance to speak were First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Wilton’s state legislators, Sen. Will Haskell and Rep. Gail Lavielle.

After a brief ceremony at the War Memorial the ceremony continued at Hillside Cemetery, as the Boy Scouts laid wreaths at the headstones of many veterans there. [photos below]

Troop 125 wanted to share the poem that Vanderslice read, “The Stranger,” by Callie Crofts, with GOOD Morning Wilton readers.

One lovely summer day

As I was walking through the grass

Reflecting on the very fondest

Memories of my past

I past an unfamiliar place

And stopped a while to see

Completely unsuspecting

Of the change this place would bring

I stood before a wall of names

Two hundred and fifty-one

Engraved upon a monument

That pierced the shining sun

And though, to all these names

I was a stranger passing by

I looked upon these names

And there was one that caught my eye

It may have been a moment

Or an hour, or a year

I walked up to the name

And leaned in close so I could hear

I closed my eyes and listened

To the pure and priceless truth

And came to understand the love

Of which, this wall is proof

It’s said that he who bears

The very greatest love of all

Will sacrifice his life

Before He’ll see a dear friend fall

Though people often wonder

Whether such a man is real

I see him now

Through these engraven letters that I feel

He’s sitting with his brother

telling stories as they laugh

Of the greatest game’s he’ll ever pitch

Of the biggest fish he’ll catch

He’s standing by his colors

On a hillside far away

He’s diving through the amber fire

While others run away

I search through all my memories

Of the noble and the grand

The courage and the truth

That I’ve been taught to understand

Of all the stories that are told

This shall be told of you

Dear Soldier, How you gave your life

For those you never knew.