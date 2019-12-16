Wilton’s Weekend in Photos & Video: GOOD Deeds, Madrigals Sing at Radio City and Holiday Events
We’re featuring a roundup of activities that took place at the end of last week and over the weekend in Wilton:
The Wilton High School Madrigals had the opportunity to perform at Radio City Music Hall last week. They participated in a program called “Sounds of Christmas,” which invites choruses to perform an a cappella song before the start of the Christmas Spectacular as an opening act for the Rockettes.
Wilton resident Donna Savage shared a clip of video she recorded of a portion of the Madrigals’ performance.
The Wilton Congregational Church held a musical, multi-generational Christmas Pageant, for families and friends to experience “Bethlehem” on the evening Jesus was born. “A Night In Bethlehem: The Peace & Promise of Christmas!” took place on Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Church’s Sanctuary.
The Wilton Police and Wilton Fire Departments held a successful “Stuff the Cruiser” toy drive on Saturday for Toys for Tots.
Toys for Tots also received donations from other area toy drives–students at Middlebrook Middle School collected donated toys as did several of the businesses that are located in Wilton. The organization picked up toys from donors last week with the help of Wilton residents Sean McNeill and Matt McMahon, who coordinates Toys for Tots collection for the town of Wilton, Connecticut.
The Kiwanis Club of Wilton held its quarterly food drive, collecting much needed items for the Wilton Food Pantry. With sparsely stocked shelves at the beginning of the weekend, Kiwanis Club members (disclosure–including GMW‘s editor) stood at the entrances to both Wilton supermarkets, Village Market and Stop and Shop to appeal to shoppers. And Wilton shoppers gave very generously, filling the shelves at the food pantry at a time when it’s most needed. Even more, the Kiwanis Club broke its record for the total value of gift cards and cash received with $2,700 to further sustain the pantry for a couple of months, according to Kiwanis organizer Jeff Turner.
The Kiwanis Club also involved its family members, providing an opportunity for Wiltonians of all ages to participate in a volunteer effort. GMW was on site to find out more about the effort on Saturday with the Kaplan family.
The Boy Scouts of Wilton Troop 125 and members of the American Legion honored Wilton veterans, both living and deceased, at the War Memorial near Wilton Town Center with a wreath laying ceremony. In attendance to speak were First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Wilton’s state legislators, Sen. Will Haskell and Rep. Gail Lavielle.
After a brief ceremony at the War Memorial the ceremony continued at Hillside Cemetery, as the Boy Scouts laid wreaths at the headstones of many veterans there. [photos below]
Troop 125 wanted to share the poem that Vanderslice read, “The Stranger,” by Callie Crofts, with GOOD Morning Wilton readers.
One lovely summer day
As I was walking through the grass
Reflecting on the very fondest
Memories of my past
I past an unfamiliar place
And stopped a while to see
Completely unsuspecting
Of the change this place would bring
I stood before a wall of names
Two hundred and fifty-one
Engraved upon a monument
That pierced the shining sun
And though, to all these names
I was a stranger passing by
I looked upon these names
And there was one that caught my eye
It may have been a moment
Or an hour, or a year
I walked up to the name
And leaned in close so I could hear
I closed my eyes and listened
To the pure and priceless truth
And came to understand the love
Of which, this wall is proof
It’s said that he who bears
The very greatest love of all
Will sacrifice his life
Before He’ll see a dear friend fall
Though people often wonder
Whether such a man is real
I see him now
Through these engraven letters that I feel
He’s sitting with his brother
telling stories as they laugh
Of the greatest game’s he’ll ever pitch
Of the biggest fish he’ll catch
He’s standing by his colors
On a hillside far away
He’s diving through the amber fire
While others run away
I search through all my memories
Of the noble and the grand
The courage and the truth
That I’ve been taught to understand
Of all the stories that are told
This shall be told of you
Dear Soldier, How you gave your life
For those you never knew.