The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Wilton, in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, March 29.

Residents can expect west winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut, and southeast New York. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, down tree limbs, and result in power outages.

Officials urge extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and securing outdoor objects.