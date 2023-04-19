At Tuesday night’s (April 18) meeting, Wilton’s Board of Selectmen (BOS) got a brief respite from the lengthy FY2024 budget process, without a single agenda item pertaining to its proposed budget, capital projects or the mill rate.

Instead, the BOS turned its attention to more routine matters, which included two new appointments to Town commissions and new agreements for fuel and insurance services after bids were solicited by the Town.

Purchasing/Service Agreements

Town Administrator Matt Knickerbocker attended the meeting to seek approval from the board on two new fuel agreements:

Santa Buckley Energy Inc. will provide diesel fuel at a fixed price of $2.9276 per gallon

will provide diesel fuel at a fixed price of $2.9276 per gallon Standard Oil of Connecticut Inc. will provide unleaded gasoline at $2.72 per gallon and heating oil at $3.04 per gallon

Under both agreements, prices are fixed beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, and the terms may be extended for the next three years, at one-year increments, at fair market pricing by mutual agreement.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice thanked Knickerbocker and Assistant Director of Public Works/Facilities Manager Jeff Pardo for their efforts to secure the bids, adding that the “really good pricing” may have implications for the FY2024 budget.

Knickerbocker also presented an agreement with USI Insurance Services, LLC, for insurance brokerage services including risk management and claims review, among other services. Three bids were considered, with input from Wilton’s CFO Dawn Norton.

Knickerbocker noted the contract is a consulting agreement, unlike a commission-based model, and said he believed the Town could see “significant savings in the upcoming year.”

The board unanimously approved all three agreements.

Committee/Commission Appointments

After conducting interviews in confidential executive session, the board members voted unanimously in favor of the following appointments:

Joshua Kammerman was appointed to the Housing Committee

was appointed to the Catherine Lipper was appointed to the Historic District and Historic Property Commission

Vanderslice noted that five candidates will be interviewed for four vacant positions on the Parks and Recreation Commission. Interviews are expected to be completed at the May 1 BOS meeting.