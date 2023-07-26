Hot and humid conditions are expected during the next four days with highs in the 90s and the heat index ranging between 95-105 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, Gov. Ned Lamont has implemented an Extreme Heat Protocol starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 and remaining in effect until 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.

The Town of Wilton will open a cooling center at Comstock Community Center, Room 30 (180 School Rd.) beginning Wednesday, July 26 through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Overnight temperatures are not expected to fall below the mid 70s F. Some haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires may also cause unhealthy air quality at times. Town of Wilton emergency officials said people in vulnerable populations such as the elderly or anyone with breathing concerns should take extra care.

For more information on Wilton’s cooling center, contact Wilton Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce via email or by calling 203.834.6234, ext. 6.

For more information on the heat protocol, contact Wilton Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Jim Blanchfield via email or by calling 203.834.6246.

Residents needing general assistance can dial 2-1-1 from anywhere in CT or visit 2-1-1 Connecticut online to reach a confidential, free, and multi-lingual information and referral service that connects people to essential health and human services in their area 24/7.